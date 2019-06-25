Suspect sought in armed robbery of Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a man who robbed the clerk at a Donelson-area hotel at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

The suspect walked into the Glo Best Western on Glastonbury Road around 2:20 a.m. with a pink sweater over his head

Metro police said he approached the clerk, showed him a gun and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the hotel and K-9 officers were brought in to help track him down, but were unsuccessful.

Metro police noted the suspect was wearing a Garth Brooks T-shirt, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

