LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday morning.

Police said a masked man armed with a weapon entered the Pilot gas station on Murfreesboro Road around 4 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk.

The man, who was wearing a black hoodie and tan pants, fled the scene and was not immediately located.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.