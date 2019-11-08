Suspect sought after West Nashville gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a suspect after a gas station in West Nashville was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Investigators said a man walked into the shell gas station at 46 Avenue North and Alabama Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. and demanded money.

When the clerk handed over cash, Metro police said the suspect wanted more.

The suspect then walked around the counter and grabbed an unknown amount of cartons of cigarettes, according to investigators.

The suspect showed a weapon, however, it was never fired and no one was injured.

Police ran a K-9 officer through the parking lot however the dog reportedly lost the suspect’s scent in a nearby alleyway.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

