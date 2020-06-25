Suspect sought after stealing truck from Dickerson Pike parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who stole a truck from a parking lot on Dickerson Pike last week.

The theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on June 15 at a fenced parking lot.

Metro police reported the man stole a Chevy Silverado work truck outfitted with cameras aimed inside the cab and at the front of the vehicle.

The communications company that owns the truck located it via GPS two hours after it was taken. It was found parked and abandoned on Clinton Street at 16th Avenue North, according to Metro police.

The truck was recovered and downloaded video was handed over to Metro police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

