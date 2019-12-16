Suspect sought after shots fired into car in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is wanted on an attempted murder charge after gunshots were fired into an occupied vehicle Sunday afternoon in Columbia.

Columbia police responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Warwick Avenue and North James Campbell Boulevard.

Detectives said Quortez Deshawn Duncan, 31, was involved in an altercation with a 27-year-old man. At some point, Duncan fired multiple rounds into the man’s vehicle, officers explained.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police revealed.

Duncan is described as standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Columbia Police Department dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.

