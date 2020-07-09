Suspect sought after shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a robbery attempt in Spring Hill early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at a residence on Elm Street.

Spring Hill police reported the shooting was related to a robbery. The suspect entered the victim’s home and reportedly shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately released.

A large police presence remains in the area, according to Spring Hill police.

The suspect is still at large but no description was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

