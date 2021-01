NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a robbery at a Walgreens in the Bellshire area of Nashville Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a robbery at the business on Dickerson Pike at Old Hickory Boulevard, across from Cedar Hill Park.

While police have not released specifics of the robbery, they said no injuries were reported and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.