Suspect sought after man shot, killed in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 42-year-man was shot and killed in Clarksivlle Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Cobalt Drive.

Clarksville police reported receiving multiple 911 calls in regard to the shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found Christopher Young, of Clarksville, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Tennoa Medical Center where he died, according to Clarksville police.

Clarksville police are asking for anyone with information on this case to contact the Clarksville Police Department Homicide unit at 931-648-0656 ext 5042 or the TIPS line at 931-645-TIPS.

No additional information was immediately released.