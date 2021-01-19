Suspect sought after man shot at South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a Shell on Murfreesboro Pike near Spence Lane, where one person had suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
Video from the scene showed glass on the front door of the business was shattered.
No arrests have been made and no additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.