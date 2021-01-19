Suspect sought after man shot at South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a Shell on Murfreesboro Pike near Spence Lane, where one person had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Video from the scene showed glass on the front door of the business was shattered.

(Photo: WKRN)

No arrests have been made and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.