Suspect sought after man found shot to death inside Antioch apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the murder of a 41-year-old man found shot to death inside of his Antioch apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the apartment on Bell Road near Murfreesboro Pike after a maintenance worker reported finding the body of Inthasone Kebounnhom. Metro police reported the employee entered the apartment to check on a water leak and called police.

When officers arrived, they found Kebounnhom on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area of the apartment around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

No arrests have been made, according to Metro police.

Anyone with information on the murder is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.