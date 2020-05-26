Suspect sought after driver carjacked with machete in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Humphreys County are searching for a man accused of using a machete to carjack a driver who was giving him a ride.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning that deputies had attempted to pull over a vehicle on Ogden Road, when John Benchoff, a passenger, used a machete to force the driver from the car. Benchoff, who also goes by the name John Butler, was able to escape in the vehicle, according to deputies.

The vehicle is described as a red and silver, 1993 Buick Skylark with Tennessee tag 7L65W7.

Aside from a machete, the sheriff’s office said Benchoff is believed to have a firearm in his possession. He is wanted on charges including carjacking, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Benchoff was previously arrested in April 2019 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office had issued an alert to the public and a tip led to his arrest in Perry County.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-7792.

