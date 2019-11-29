Suspect sought after double-fatal crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a suspect after they say he ran from the scene of a double fatal crash his car was involved in.

According to Metro police, a driver that matched the description of 26-year-old David Torres’ was driving a pick up truck and was involved in a crash that killed two Thursday night near Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.

Officers said the driver of the pickup ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 615-742-7463.

