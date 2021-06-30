Suspect sought after armed robbery at Madison Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man robbed an employee of a Walgreens in Madison at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to a reported robbery at the business on Gallatin Pike South at Neelys Bend Road.

(Photo: WKRN)

Police said a man armed with a gun entered the business, demanded money from the register and fled with the cash.

No injuries were reported.

(Photo: WKRN)

Detectives have not released any additional details, including a description of the robber.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.