Suspect sought after armed robbery at La Vergne Dollar General

La Vergne Dollar General robbery suspect

(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are working to identify the man seen on surveillance video robbing a dollar store Tuesday night.

Officers were called to an armed robbery around 9:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Fergus Road.

While no specifics were released about the robbery, police said the man had a red bandana covering his face and was wearing a maroon-colored, hooded sweatshirt with dark jeans. He was described as a thin man, standing about 6-foot-tall.

Anyone with information on the identity of the robber is urged to contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.


