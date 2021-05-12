Suspect sought after Antioch gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an Antioch gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to an armed robbery at the MAPCO on Bell Road at Interstate 24.

(Photo: WKRN)

Police said a man entered the store, armed with a gun, and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No additional information was immediately released about the robbery, but officers described the man as being in his early 20s and standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

The robber was not in custody, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.