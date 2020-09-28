Suspect sought after 4 shot outside South Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released a surveillance image showing the man suspected of shooting four people during an argument outside of a South Nashville business Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to a shooting outside of Egyptian-Latino Tobacco Market on Millwood Drive, off Murfreesboro Pike.

When police arrived, they located four victims, all of which were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to investigators. The four were all listed as stable, as of Monday morning.

During the investigation, police determined there was a fight on the property of Egyptian-Latino Tobacco Market, during which the gunman grabbed a pistol from an Infiniti sedan, fired gunshots, then drove off.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.