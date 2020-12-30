Suspect shot following traffic stop in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One suspect is in the hospital and another is in custody following a traffic stop in Humphreys County Wednesday afternoon.

Police initiated a traffic stop on Clydton Road near Highway 13. Officials report one suspect was shot following an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and a Waverly officer and a sheriff’s deputy. A second suspect was taken into custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in route to Humphreys County to investigate the officer-involved shooting.