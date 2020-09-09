Suspect shot during armed robbery in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a robbery ended with a suspect shot in South Nashville late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fesslers Lane and Woodycrest Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found a vehicle crashed into a concrete loading dock ramp.

Investigators determined a man believed to be the robbery victim was sitting on the side of the roadway.

He told officers he picked up four people to give them a ride before they tried to rob him at knife-point. The victim said he got his gun, shot one of the suspects in the leg and intentionally crashed his vehicle, according to Metro police.

Metro police said the suspect who was shot collapsed in the roadway nearby on Fesslers Lane. No update on his condition was immediately provided.

The robbery victim claimed the other three suspects took his gun and shot at him before they ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.