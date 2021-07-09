Suspect shoots himself inside car following police pursuit in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An armed suspect was injured after shooting himself inside a car following a police pursuit in Murfreesboro.

Police say the suspect was wanted for attempted auto burglary and led police on a pursuit. While trying to evade officers, the suspect crashed into several patrol cars and another car. It doesn’t appear any officers fired their weapons, according to police.

Regal Inn shooting/pursuit (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation regarding the shooting while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

No other information was released.

