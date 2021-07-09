Suspect shoots himself inside car following police pursuit in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An armed suspect was injured after shooting himself inside a car following a police pursuit in Murfreesboro.
Police say the suspect was wanted for attempted auto burglary and led police on a pursuit. While trying to evade officers, the suspect crashed into several patrol cars and another car. It doesn’t appear any officers fired their weapons, according to police.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation regarding the shooting while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates the crash.
No other information was released.
