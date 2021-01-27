Suspect on the run after shooting at undercover detective in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect wanted on warrants outside of Davidson County is on the run after reportedly shooting at an undercover detective, according to Metro Police.

Investigators say that K9 units and a chopper are assisting in the search for the suspect. The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Meadow Bend Drive. The officer was not injured.

Additional details about the shooting and what led up to it are not yet available.

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.