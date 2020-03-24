1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Suspect indicted in murder of man in drug deal gone wrong

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tru Booker

Tru Booker (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man has been indicted in the murder of another man in a drug deal that led to shots fired last July on the 3100 block of Ewingwood Drive.

According to Metro Police, 28-year-old Tru Booker is facing a charge of second-degree murder with an alternative charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Markus Cantrell.

Cantrell, the alleged seller in the drug deal, was reportedly shot by Booker when Cantrell reportedly tried to rob him. Booker suffered a wound to his forearm, while Cantrell was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. Cantrell died in the hospital.

Booker has been in jail since July on drug and gun charges. It is unclear at this time if those charges are related to this case.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories