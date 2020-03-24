Suspect indicted in murder of man in drug deal gone wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man has been indicted in the murder of another man in a drug deal that led to shots fired last July on the 3100 block of Ewingwood Drive.

According to Metro Police, 28-year-old Tru Booker is facing a charge of second-degree murder with an alternative charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Markus Cantrell.

Cantrell, the alleged seller in the drug deal, was reportedly shot by Booker when Cantrell reportedly tried to rob him. Booker suffered a wound to his forearm, while Cantrell was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. Cantrell died in the hospital.

Booker has been in jail since July on drug and gun charges. It is unclear at this time if those charges are related to this case.





