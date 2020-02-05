Suspect in Sumner County cruiser theft charged with vandalizing Metro jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of stealing a Sumner County deputy’s cruiser and leading authorities on a chase last year has now been charged with vandalizing property at the Hill Detention Center while jailed in Nashville.

A charge of vandalism was filed Tuesday afternoon against Dreon Key, stemming from an incident in November. While the 21-year-old was incarcerated at the facility on Second Avenue North, an arrest report states Key destroyed two wall phones and a window.

Key was previously arrested in July 2019 after two months on the run. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said he was being delivered to the Bedford County jail in April, when he overpowered a corrections officer and stole a deputy’s cruiser, then led authorities on a chase.

He got away but was eventually located in early July. Key was found hiding in an attic at a residence in White House.

