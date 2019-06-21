Man wanted for shooting 2 brothers in East Nashville taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for allegedly shooting two brothers at an East Nashville intersection in May has been taken into custody.

Metro police reported 37-year-old Anthony Ussery was the suspect in the shooting on Meridian Street at East Trinity Lane on May 8.

According to a release, the brothers were parked at Trinity United Methodist Church when a black 2013 Lincoln MKZ pulled up.

A man, alleged to have been Ussery, got out and opened fire on them, hitting them both in their legs, according to Metro police.

Investigators later learned one of the victims was having a dispute with Ussery.

According to an arrest warrant, the brothers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they underwent surgery.

Ussery was booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide.

