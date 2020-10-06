Suspect in Opry Mills Mall shooting surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 19-year-old Lebanon man accused of shooting and critically wounding another teenager inside of Opry Mills Mall last week has surrendered to Metro police.

Officers said the family of Juwan Gaines turned him in at the Hermitage police precinct early Tuesday morning.

Arrest warrants were issued late last week for the Lebanon teenager on charges including attempted murder, felony reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony, according to police.

Police said Gaines opened fire near the food court inside Opry Mills Mall on the night of Sept. 30, striking a 19-year-old man in a “rival group.” The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A court date for Gaines has not been set.