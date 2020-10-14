Suspect in Mt. Juliet officer-involved shooting has long history of run-ins with the law

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — From facilitation of second degree murder to felony drug charges, we are learning more details about the man shot by a police officer in Mt. Juliet Tuesday night.

Investigators say Deantuan McDuffie is accused of driving a stolen car, refusing to stop for police, crashing and then reversing the car toward police. That’s when they say at least one officer fired striking McDuffie.

While the 29-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries, News 2 has learned he has a lengthy criminal history, that dates back to 2007 with felony charges at just 16-years-old. According to Metro public records, those charges include facilitation of second degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Just two years later, McDuffie found himself arrested again on charges including felony aggravated burglary, theft and drug charges and in 2014 again on felony drug charges.

In 2018, a similar story of felony drug charges, but this time he is accused for bringing heroin into prison.

Peppered throughout McDuffie’s criminal history are multiple probation violations.

McDuffie also has open cases right now stemming from just over a year ago. Those charges include felony theft charges, tampering with evidence and evading arrest. He is scheduled to be in court next month on those charges.

Investigators say McDuffie was driving a stolen car when he had his latest run in with the law in Mt Juliet Tuesday night, which ended with McDuffie in the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

TBI agents continue to investigate the officer involved shooting.

Mt. Juliet Police have not yet released the the names of the officers involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.