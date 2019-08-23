Suspect in military body armor theft arrested following downtown Nashville scooter pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The teenager suspected of stealing military-style body armor from a vehicle in a Germantown parking garage earlier this month was arrested Friday morning after a short pursuit on an electric scooter, Metro police say.

An arrest affidavit alleges Colt Cowart was seen on surveillance video entering the parking garage of an apartment complex on Madison Street near Sixth Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on August 2.

The video reportedly showed the 18-year-old open the rear hatch of a vehicle and remove items from inside. He was then seen putting on military-style body armor belonging to the owner of the car, who was actively serving in the military, officers said.

When police arrived, they said Cowart had fled, leaving behind some of the items from the vehicle.

Colt Cowart (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

As officers were traveling on Doctor D.B. Todd Junior Boulevard Friday morning, one of them spotted Cowart on an electric scooter and recognized him as the suspect in multiple car burglaries.

The officer attempted to stop Cowart, but said he took off on the scooter. He eventually ditched the scooter and ran from officers.

Minutes later, police said they saw Cowart hiding in some bushes. They were able to take him into custody.

Cowart was booked into the Metro jail on charges of car burglary, evading arrest and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $7,500.