Suspect in Louisiana murder investigation captured in Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol in coordination with Mt. Juliet Police have arrested a Louisiana man wanted for first-degree murder at a motel in Mt. Juliet.

According to THP, 32-year-old Deandre Lamond Galmon was found at the Quality Inn and Suites on Hershel Drive when officers from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in Lousiana provided THP with information about the suspect’s car.

THP and Mt. Juliet Police located the car at the motel and set up a perimeter. Galmon reportedly unsuspecting walked out the front entrance of the motel and surrendered to law enforcement waiting for him around 10:18 a.m.

Galmon is currently being held at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.





