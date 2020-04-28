1  of  3
Breaking News
Gov. Bill Lee to allow gyms to reopen in 89 counties on Friday Kentucky school shooter who killed 2, injured at least 15 pleads guilty TDH reports 188 deaths, 10,052 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.

Suspect in Louisiana murder investigation captured in Mt. Juliet

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deandre Lamond Galmon

Deandre Lamond Galmon (Source: THP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol in coordination with Mt. Juliet Police have arrested a Louisiana man wanted for first-degree murder at a motel in Mt. Juliet.

According to THP, 32-year-old Deandre Lamond Galmon was found at the Quality Inn and Suites on Hershel Drive when officers from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in Lousiana provided THP with information about the suspect’s car.

THP and Mt. Juliet Police located the car at the motel and set up a perimeter. Galmon reportedly unsuspecting walked out the front entrance of the motel and surrendered to law enforcement waiting for him around 10:18 a.m.

Galmon is currently being held at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories