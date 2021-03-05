Suspect in custody after Nolensville police cruiser rammed during pursuit

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of ramming a Nolensville police cruiser during a pursuit spanning multiple counties early Friday morning has been arrested.

Chief Roddy Parker with the Nolensville Police Department said the pursuit began around 8 a.m. within his city.

At one point, the chief said the suspect rammed a Nolensville police unit. The officer was not seriously injured.

Chief Parker said the pursuit came to an end at Flat Creek Road and Riggs Road in the southeast part of Williamson County, not far from Marshall County, when the suspect’s tires were spiked and he went off the road. He reportedly drove for miles on shredded tires.

Nolensville police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody. He was checked out by medics at the scene.

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said the suspect was driving a Ford F-450 that was hauling a trailer and had been stolen out of Nashville. It appears the pursuit spanned both Williamson and Rutherford counties.

No additional information was immediately released.