Suspect in custody after homicide at Centerville home

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been taken into custody after one person was killed at a home in Centerville Tuesday evening.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided the update Wednesday morning, but did not identify the suspect.

TBI agents responded to a residence on Highway 100 near Skyview Drive in Centerville, where they said they located one person deceased.

The case has been labeled a homicide investigation, according to the TBI.

No additional information was immediately released

