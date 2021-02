NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person accused of firing a gunshot at a Metro officer in Antioch late Monday night has been arrested.

Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. to a call on Old Franklin Road near Interstate 24.

At some point, police said a bullet was fired at a Metro officer, who then fired back.

No one was injured and the shooter was taken into custody, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released, including the name of the suspected shooter.