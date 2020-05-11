Suspect in custody after domestic-related homicide in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is in custody in Clarksville Monday morning.

Clarksville police reported detectives are investigating a homicide in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Drive.

The sole suspect is in police custody, according to the department, who said the homicide was a “domestic-related incident.”

There is no threat to the public and no additional information was immediately released.

