Suspect in custody after armed carjacking, pursuit across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was arrested after an armed carjacking and police pursuit that spanned several parts of Nashville late Tuesday night.

Metro police responded around 11:45 p.m. to a location on Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard near Buchanan Street, where a man reported he was approached by three people with guns who robbed him of his sedan.

At least one person got into the victim’s vehicle and drove off, headed northbound on Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr., alongside the vehicle the carjackers arrived in.

Officers located the two vehicles driving together in the area of Cowan Street and Jefferson Street, where police attempted to stop them, but the driver of the victim’s sedan sped off, according to investigators.

A police pursuit began and officers said the driver of the stolen sedan jumped from the moving vehicle at Seventh Avenue North and Madison Street, and ran off. After a “lengthy foot chase,” police said they took that driver into custody, but another suspect had driven off in the stolen sedan.

During the pursuit, police said the driver of the stolen sedan reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour while in a 40 mile per hour zone along Dickerson Pike near Cleveland Street.

An arrest warrant identified the person arrested as 18-year-old Keydre Tidwell. He was booked into the Metro jail on charges of carjacking, resisting arrest and evading arrest and was held on a $60,000 bond.

Metro police have not said if the other two people involved in the carjacking had been located and arrested.