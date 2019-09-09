Suspect in Broadway assault accused of pleasuring himself on stranger’s patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 38-year-old man accused of grabbing a 14-year-old stranger on Broadway last month and being tackled by the girl’s father has been arrested again on disturbing allegations.

Eric Craig was taken into custody Sunday on charges of indecent exposure, trespassing and assault.

According to Metro police, a woman told officers she was in her yard, when Craig, a man she did not know, began yelling at her from across the street. When Craig crossed the street in her direction, the woman said she ran inside her home and locked the door, as the suspect pulled out his penis.

An officer responded to the woman’s home and said he witnessed Craig yelling at the woman while standing on her patio and masturbating.

The officer spoke with Craig who told him he was “playing a sex game with his friend inside the residence,” an arrest affidavit states.

Eric Craig (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Craig was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail Sunday. His bond was set at $4,000.

The suspect was previously arrested two weeks ago on Broadway near Third Avenue North when officers said he grabbed a 14-year-old girl by the shoulder and spun her around to face him. Craig then told the girl she “had a nice…” and was apparently tackled by the teenager’s father before he could finish his statement, police said.

When police took Craig into custody following that incident, he was charged with assault and held in the Metro jail on a $1,500 bond.

