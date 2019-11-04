Live Now
Suspect in attempted robbery of East Nashville construction worker indicted for murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man already charged for the attempted armed robbery of a construction worker in East Nashville earlier this year has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, court documents reveal.

According to an indictment, Ladarrius Wimberly was indicted Friday on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

While the indictment is sealed, meaning no other specifics have been released, court records show the first-degree murder charge stems from an incident on June 19, 2019. There were at least three homicides that day in Nashville.

News 2 has reached out to Metro police for additional information on the murder charge.

Wimberly was already jailed at the time of his indictment following the attempted armed robbery of a construction worker in East Nashville, earlier this year. Metro police said Wimberly approached the worker on Inga Street in August and held a pistol to his stomach.

The 23-year-old suspect then rummaged through the victim’s van and ran away, officers explained. Wimberly was eventually tracked to a home on Jewell Street, where police said the SWAT team surrounded the home and he was eventually arrested.

He was charged with attempted aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon and gun theft in connection with that crime.

