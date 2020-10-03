Suspect identified in quadruple shooting at South Nashville market

Metro police are looking for 19-year-old Emmanuel Oboh who is accused of opening fire at a South Nashville gas station Sunday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have issued arrest warrants for a 19-year-old accused of shooting four people at the Egyptian Latino Tobacco Market last Sunday.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Emmanuel Oboh charging him with one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

According to police, Oboh was in a physical fight with another 19-year-old man just before he grabbed a pistol from his car in the parking lot and opened fire. Police say Oboh did not initially hit his intended victim and three innocent bystanders were wounded by bullets

All four victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. All are expected to be O.K.

Police say Oboh should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.