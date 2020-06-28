Suspect dead after standoff, deputy shot in officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an officer-involved shooting where a deputy was shot and the suspect was shot and killed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 7:07 p.m. Saturday when a Cumberland County deputy was shot while responding to a suspicious person call on the 8000 block of Chestnut Hill Road.

The deputy exchanged gunfire with the unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side. The deputy was airlifted by Lifestar to UT Medical Center.

The suspect barricaded in a vehicle. SWAT Team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. Negotiators made numerous attempts to make contact with the suspect, and after no success, SWAT deployed “chemical weapons.”

When investigators approached the vehicle, they found the suspect had died. The name of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

