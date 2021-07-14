Police: Suspect fires gun in apartment, crashes after speeding away from traffic stop on I-40 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing several charges after fleeing from Metro police who were responding to a report of gunshots being fired.

According to an arrest affidavit, police met with the victim on Korean Veterans Boulevard Tuesday after the shooting happened at an apartment on Fain Street. That’s where the victim said they went to the home of Maurice Maupin, 38, to buy marijuana. While there, the victim said Maupin accused them of stealing $500,000, then pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim. The victim told police that was when Maupin started shooting his gun inside the apartment.

A report stated that detectives responded to a call about shots fired on Fain Street in the Napier community.

Officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene and following it onto Interstate 40 East where they attempted a traffic stop near Fesslers Lane. The vehicle initially stopped but then drove off at a high rate of speed while changing lanes sporadically, according to Metro police.

Police said the car wrecked in the grass on I-40 east near Briley Parkway. Maupin reportedly ran from the vehicle but was eventually arrested. Police also found the gun described by the victim at the Fain Street location.

During his arrest, the report said Maupin told the police, “This is all because of my girl.” He faced several charges including evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.