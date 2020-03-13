Suspect charged with shooting man in the groin in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect has been charged after Metro police said he shot another man in the groin area in West Nashville Sunday.

Daniel Crowder, 19, was charged in this case after officers responded to a home in the 600 block of 41st Avenue North.

According to a warrant, Crowder got into an argument with the victim around 1:00 a.m. The victim said he was in the front bedroom and Crowder went to the back of the home when he heard a gunshot.

The victim claimed he went outside to call the police but his phone was dead. That’s when he told police he saw Crowder come out of the house toward him holding a gun, raising it while walking toward him, and said, “Who you going to shoot and stab?”

The warrant stated the victim ran toward Crowder and grabbed onto him to try to get the gun and a shot was fired that struck the victim in the tip of the penis. The victim said after a struggle, Crowder ran away while firing two more shots but neither hit the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crowder has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, and his bond was set at $50,000.

