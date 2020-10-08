Suspect charged with murder in Charles E. Davis Blvd. shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a man last Friday on the 600 block of Charles E. Davis Blvd.

According to Metro Police, 26-year-old Jeremie Cunningham was charged in the death of 31-year-old Shaun Taylor. Investigators responded to the shots fired call shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and found Taylor on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Taylor died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. While on the scene, officers were called to a nearby address in the 30 block of Green Street in regards to another shooting victim, Cunningham, who suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Further investigation revealed that Cunningham shot Taylor. Cunningham will be booked on a criminal homicide warrant upon discharge from a local hospital.