Suspect charged in shooting where 22 shell casings discovered in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged in a shooting incident from July where officers found almost two dozen shell casings at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Wayne Greer.

According to a report, officers responded to a shots fired call on July 28th in the 1500 block of Montgomery Avenue in East Nashville.

Officers said the victims told them a white Chevy impala pulled up and someone in the car started shooting. The victim’s car and house were hit multiple times but no one was injured.

The report stated a witness and the suspect had been in an argument earlier that day.

Officers found 22 spent shell casings at the scene. The suspect is now charged with aggravated assault.