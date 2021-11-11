Suspect charged in shooting death of 16-year-old Nashville girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged in the September shooting death of a 16-year-old in South Nashville.
Mohamed Sowa, 21, faces charges for murder and attempted murder for his alleged role in the death of Ja’Niya Birdsong and the wounding of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend.
The shooting happened outside Birdsong’s grandmother’s home in the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive on Sept. 26.
Police say Sowa and his ex-girlfriend were reportedly arguing outside the home before he got into a vehicle to leave. At that point, shots were fired from the vehicle toward the two teens.
Family members told News 2 last month there were multiple men involved in the argument, not only Sowa.
Birdsong was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sowa is being held on $500,000 bond.
The investigation is still ongoing.