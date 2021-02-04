Suspect charged in murder of Grundy County man

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 35-year-old Palmer man has been charged with first degree murder after the body of a man was found along a Grundy County road last year, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reported Derrick Anderson was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Scottie Tate.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Tate’s disappearance on or around Nov. 11, 2020 and investigators discovered his body on Anderson Road on Nov. 20.

TBI agents worked with the Sheriff’s Office to identify Anderson as a suspect in Tate’s death.

On Wednesday, Anderson was interviewed and charged with first degree murder. He was booked into the Grundy County jail, where he is currently being held without bond.