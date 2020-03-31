1  of  33
Closings
Suspect charged in death of man outside Dickerson Pike gas station

Tamon Collins

Tamon Collins (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have charged a man in the shooting death of another man in an alley outside the Citgo gas station on the 700 block of Dickerson Pike last Thursday.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Tamon Collins is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 26-year-old Bradderick Seaborn. The investigation shows a dispute between the two men, who did not know each other, ultimately led to the gunfire.

Collins was booked into jail on $250,000 bond.


