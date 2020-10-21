Suspect charged in case involving child kidnapping in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect faced several charges in a case involving a child being kidnapped in Nashville.

An arrest report stated last week Brandon Bagley, 27, kicked in the victim’s apartment door and choked her until she was unconscious. When the victim regained consciousness, police said she ran out of the home with a three-year-old child and Bagley chased after them.

The report stated he ripped the child from the victim’s arms, ran off, and fell while holding the child, causing the child’s head to hit a sidewalk.

Police said Bagley drove off with the child but the child was later found at a relative’s home. Bagley was charged with child abuse, car jacking and burglary.