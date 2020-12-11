Suspect charged in Caitlyn Kaufman murder has lengthy criminal history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sigh of relief in heartbreak from the streets of Nashville to a family in Pennsylvania.

Seven days, and more than 50 Crime Stoppers tips later, police arrested 21-year-old Devaunte Lewis Hill as a suspect in the murder of 26-year-old ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 on her way to work.

“A concerned citizen came forward Thursday afternoon and identified Hill as a suspect,” said Metro Police Chief John Drake in a news conference Friday, “The concerned citizen also provided information about the whereabouts of the nine-millimeter [weapon] used in the murder.”

The shell casings from Hill’s gun were a one hundred percent match with three casings found at the scene of the murder.

Police say they also traced his cell phone to the area that evening, and he did implicate himself in an interview after his arrest. They also confirm that Hill and Kaufman were strangers, but won’t say if it was road rage or not.

News 2 did some digging and found Hill has an alarming criminal history.

A juvenile record shows Hill convicted on three counts of attempted criminal homicide in 2016 when he was just 16. According to police, Hill’s grandma and mother were trying to wake him up for school when he started firing a handgun. He struck his grandma, 12-year-old sister, and six-year-old nephew.

Hill was taken by DCS and returned home in 2017. Two months later, he was arrested for aggravated robbery near his home and returned to DCS until his 19th birthday. In 2018, he was arrested for drug possession.

Just this year, he was charged with assault with bodily injury in January, driving on a suspended license in August, and now criminal homicide.

Metro Police say the investigation is not over, they are continuing to put the case together and say there could be additional arrests. If you know anything, you can still call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME or submit a tip online by clicking here.