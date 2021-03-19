Suspect charged in attack on partially-paralyzed man at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 66-year-old man assaulted his partially-paralyzed former son-in-law at a home in South Nashville, causing him to suffer a brain bleed and a stroke, an arrest warrant alleges.

Jerry Bray was booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on a felony charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Jerry Bray (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant states the attack happened Tuesday at the victim’s residence on Manorwood Court, off Nolensville Pike, north of Old Hickory Boulevard. The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital, where police said he was treated for a brain hemorrhage and had suffered a stroke, as a result of the assault.

Metro police said the victim had a previous brain surgery that involved the removal of a portion of his brain, so he suffers from paralysis on his left side. He told detectives he was sitting on the couch, when Bray sat down in the victim’s wheelchair and hit him several times in the head near the site of his surgical procedure.

Bray was arrested and jailed on a $25,000 bond.