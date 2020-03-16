Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting in North Nashville alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment on charges he shot and killed a man in a North Nashville alley last year.

Aaron Washington, 31, was gunned down in what Metro police said was a “targeted shooting” in an alley near 23rd Avenue North and Formosa Street in July 2019.

Investigation by North Precinct Detective Thomas Miller led to the identification of Troy Floyd, who Metro police said allegedly shot Washington following an argument between the two men, who were acquaintances.

Witnesses told police they heard approximately five gunshots and saw the victim running nearby. Washington is known to frequent the area, and two vehicles he owned were located near to where the shooting happened.

Floyd has previous drug possession convictions. No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.