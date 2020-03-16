Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  22
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Benton County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Hickman County Schools Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Manchester City Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Rutherford County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Wilson County Schools

Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting in North Nashville alley

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Troy Floyd

Troy Floyd (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment on charges he shot and killed a man in a North Nashville alley last year.

Aaron Washington, 31, was gunned down in what Metro police said was a “targeted shooting” in an alley near 23rd Avenue North and Formosa Street in July 2019.

Investigation by North Precinct Detective Thomas Miller led to the identification of Troy Floyd, who Metro police said allegedly shot Washington following an argument between the two men, who were acquaintances.

Witnesses told police they heard approximately five gunshots and saw the victim running nearby. Washington is known to frequent the area, and two vehicles he owned were located near to where the shooting happened.

Floyd has previous drug possession convictions. No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar