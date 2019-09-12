Suspect charged for shooting death of teen in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 40-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week in East Nashville has been taken into custody.

Metro police responded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting at James A. Cayce Homes on South Seventh Street where they located Rodney Bates, Jr., 19, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Theymous Hicks (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

Bates was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers named Theymous Hicks as a suspect in the fatal shooting and issued an alert Thursday, asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

Hicks was taken into custody Friday morning and booked into the Metro jail on charges including criminal homicide, tampering with a monitoring device, sex offender registration violation and probation violation.

