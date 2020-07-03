Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

Suspect charged after man shot while taking out his trash in South Nashville

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A suspect was arrested Thursday after Metro police said he shot a man during an armed robbery at a South Nashville apartment complex.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Zermatt Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers have now charged 19-year-old Kedontez Woodland Murray.

Metro police said the victim was taking out the trash when a car pulled up, Murray got out with a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim tried to run away but Murray shot him in the leg, according to Metro police.

A day later, La Vergne police stopped a stolen vehicle and that’s when Murray was arrested.

Metro police said he admitted to the crime and is now charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Murray also admitted to robbing a victim at the Citgo gas station in the 3800 block of Nolensville Pike on Sunday. A report stated that the incident was caught on surveillance video and Murray was charged with Aggravated Robbery in that case as well.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories