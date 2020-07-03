Suspect charged after man shot while taking out his trash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A suspect was arrested Thursday after Metro police said he shot a man during an armed robbery at a South Nashville apartment complex.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Zermatt Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers have now charged 19-year-old Kedontez Woodland Murray.

Metro police said the victim was taking out the trash when a car pulled up, Murray got out with a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim tried to run away but Murray shot him in the leg, according to Metro police.

A day later, La Vergne police stopped a stolen vehicle and that’s when Murray was arrested.

Metro police said he admitted to the crime and is now charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Murray also admitted to robbing a victim at the Citgo gas station in the 3800 block of Nolensville Pike on Sunday. A report stated that the incident was caught on surveillance video and Murray was charged with Aggravated Robbery in that case as well.

