Suspect charged after 8 bystanders wounded in downtown Nashville shootout over dog

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Allen Crump

Allen Crump (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department/WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after a shootout that wounded eight bystanders in downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Allen Crump was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Metro police said Crump was one of two men who fired into a crowd around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at Second Avenue North and Commerce Street. Several people were gathered in the area, when officers said two men began arguing over a dog that was with one of the men.

The man with the dog pulled out a gun, according to investigators. The other man left, but returned minutes later with his own firearm and the two engaged in a shootout.

An arrest warrant states seven bystanders were shot and another was grazed in the head by a bullet. None of the victims suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Crump was held in the Metro jail on a $120,000 bond.

Police said they were still attempting to locate a second shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories